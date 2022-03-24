The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly signing cornerback Xavier Crawford, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Former #Bears CB and core special teamer Xavier Crawford has signed a one-year deal with the #Jaguars, per source. Reunites with passing game coordinator/CB coach Deshea Townsend. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2022

Crawford most recently played for the Chicago Bears from December 2019 through the 2021 season. While in Chicago, Crawford was coached by Deshea Townsend, who was the Bears’ secondary coach at the time, and has since been hired as Jacksonville’s passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

During the 2021 season, Crawford recorded a career-high 15 tackles, including 11 solo tackles, while playing defense and special teams in 13 games for the Bears (including two starts). According to Pro Football Reference, Crawford played 139 defensive snaps and 207 special teams snaps this past season.

While in coverage in 2021, Crawford allowed 11 receptions on 15 targets (73.3 percent) for 142 yards and three touchdowns. He also allowed a passer rating of 142.2.

Crawford began his college career at Oregon State from 2015 through 2017 before transferring to Central Michigan in 2018. He was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft (No, 195 overall).

Crawford was waived by the Texans in October of 2019, and was claimed by the Miami Dolphins that year. The Dolphins then waived Crawford in late November of that season, and then re-signed him to the practice squad before ultimately releasing him a few days later.

The Bears then signed Crawford to the team’s practice squad in December 2019. Over the past couple of seasons, he has spent time bouncing around between Chicago’s practice squad and active roster.

Overall, Crawford has played 21 career games with two starts. He has recorded a total of 21 tackles, but has not amassed any other statistics.

Crawford will add special teams value and depth in the secondary for the Jaguars. He joins the newly-signed Darious Williams, recently re-signed Tre Herndon, Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell and others in Jacksonville’s cornerbacks group.