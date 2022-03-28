Jaguars center Brandon Linder to retire

Long time Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder has announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Linder’s retirement saves the Jaguars just over $9 million in cap space, though the 30-year old was in the final year of his contract. Originally a third-round pick by the Jaguars out of the University of Miami in the 2014 NFL Draft, Linder played both guard and center for the Jaguars, the majority of his career as the starting center.

While Linder has been a long-term staple on the Jaguars offensive line, he also spent quite a bit of time on injured reserve as well. Linder played a full season for the Jaguars just once in his career and in the past four seasons has missed 22 games.