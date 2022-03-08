Former Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell to present Tony Boselli into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Tony Boselli will be the first player from the Jacksonville Jaguars to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. During Super Bowl week last month, Boselli’s long wait for a gold jacket finally came to an end, and the former left tackle believes it is not only an achievement for himself, but for Jacksonville’s franchise as well.

On Monday, Boselli revealed his choice for who he wants to present him into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Since Boselli wants to celebrate this achievement for the entire organization, it is no surprise that he picked his former teammate, Mark Brunell.

Brunell — the former Jaguars quarterback great and fellow Pride of the Jaguars member — played for the Jaguars from 1995 through 2003. He played with Boselli in Jacksonville through the 2001 season.

Brunell is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions, working under head coach Dan Campbell. Brunell holds several passing records for the Jaguars, including career passing yards, career touchdown passes, career completions, career passing attempts and more.

“I’ve decided who my presenter is gonna be, it’s gonna be my longtime teammate and one of my best friends in the whole world, Mark Brunell,” Boselli said in a video posted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s official Twitter account. “I protected him a long time, and we played a lot of games together, we’ve done a lot of life together — on and off the field. I thought he’d be best to present me here in Canton for the Hall of Fame weekend.”

Boselli also said that he asked Brunell to induct him into the Hall of Fame a couple of weeks ago, when the two friends first talked about it. Boselli said it’s a “huge honor” for him and that Brunell feels the same way.

Boselli was the first draft pick in franchise history for the Jaguars during the 1995 NFL Draft, while Jacksonville traded a third-round pick and fifth-round pick in that same draft to acquire Brunell. Together, Brunell and Boselli would help lead the Jaguars to four-straight playoff appearances from the 1996 season through the 2000 campaign, including two trips to AFC Championship game.