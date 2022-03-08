The Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to use their franchise tag on offensive tackle Cameron Robinson, the team announced on Tuesday prior to the Franchise Tag Deadline.

We’ve placed the franchise tag on OL Cam Robinson.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/UcBxaaC4EE — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 8, 2022

This is the second consecutive year the Jaguars have used the tag on Robinson. The move comes as a bit of a surprise as it was expected the Jaguars would not use their franchise tag on anyone and if anyone, likely would have been on wide receiver D.J. Chark. The tag on Robinson will come to the amount of just over $16 million guaranteed, which is the mark on the franchise tag for the offensive line position. Robinson, originally a second-round pick with the Jaguars in 2017, has been the starting left tackle for the past few seasons.

The offensive line group is definitely one that the Jaguars should be and will be focusing on this offseason and in a limited market slapping the tag on Robinson does make quite a bit of sense. As mentioned, Robinson has been the starting left tackle since he was drafted by the Jaguars and has been mostly…fine at the position. Another year of Robinson

Prior to the move, the Jaguars had just over $54 million in cap space to play with and more could happen with roster moves and releases. The $16.6 million, if the tender is signed, will count as $16.6 million guaranteed against the Jaguars 2022 cap.