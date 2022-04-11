Jaguars waive linebacker Dylan Moses

Today, the Jaguars officially waived linebacker Dylan Moses, according to the league’s transaction wire. Moses, a second-year player, was signed in Jacksonville last season as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama.

Moses never played a down for Jacksonville, only having begun practicing late in the year after initially being placed on the team’s non-football injury list at the start of training camp.

Jacksonville began its offseason program today with many expected to return to the facility to begin phase 1 of the offseason program that includes no on-field instruction, only weight lifting and conditioning.

Moses, 23, was a surprise undrafted free agent following last year’s draft but dealt with a knee injury during the latter portion of his time with the Crimson Tide that ultimately plagued the start of his NFL career.

During his time at Alabama, Moses earned First-team All-SEC honors in 2020, while being named a Second-team All-American in 2018. He was a part of the Crimson Tide’s National Championship runs in both 2017 and 2002.

He would miss the entirety of his junior season in 2019 after being named a finalist for the Butkus Award - given to the nation’s top linebacker - the year prior.

For the Jaguars, the team will be looking elsewhere for help alongside LB Foye Oluokun, who was signed in March during the initial wave of free agency earlier this year. The team subsequently released long-time starter LB Myles Jack and are likely to address the position further in this month’s draft.

Currently, the Jaguars have five other linebackers on the roster, including Tyrell Adams, Jamir Jones, Shaquille Quarterman, Chapelle Russell and Elijah Sullivan.