Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson officially signs franchise tender

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson has officially signed his franchise tag tender, locking him with the team for at least one more year, the team announced moments ago.

.@Jaguars OL Cam Robinson has signed his franchise tender, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) April 13, 2022

Robinson is set to earn at least $16,662,000 and the Jaguars and Robinson have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal, otherwise, he will simply play on the tag for the entire season.

This is the second year in a row that Jacksonville has franchise-tagged Robinson, with last year’s number coming at a lower cost than expected to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Robinson will have an opportunity to earn near the top of the crop in terms of average per year, while Jacksonville continues to solidify its offensive line.

With Robinson now under the fold barring a trade, the team is likely to look elsewhere for help on the OL, though they could still select one at the top of the class with competition slated to occur at the right tackle position and with little depth nor a sure-fire starter at the left guard position.

To address the OL, Jacksonville not only franchise-tagged Robinson but also brought in right guard Brandon Scherff who, when healthy, is one of the better guards in the league.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson recently made it clear, the importance in bringing back Robinson for another year as the team’s blind-side protector.

“Experience and a guy that we know in Jacksonville, good relationship with the quarterback. It’s hard to find really, really good left tackles in this league,” Pederson said when asked about the decision to franchise tag Robinson.

“And we feel like Cam is one of those good tackles and we’re just fortunate to be able to, you know, franchise him, keep him here, hopefully, work out a long-term deal with him so he’s around more than just a year. But keeping that and knowing his experience and knowing his expertise really made it easy for us to keep him around.”