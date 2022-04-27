Cam Robinson, Jaguars agree to contract extension per report

After two-straight seasons of applying the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars and Robinson have reached an agreement in principle on a long-term contract extension.

Robinson was set to make just over $16 million this year on the franchise tag. According to Rapoport, Robinson and the Jaguars have agreed to a three-year deal worth $54M. So, it’s a pay raise for the young left tackle.

The #Jaguars and franchised tagged OT Cam Robinson have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal worth $54M, sources say. $18M per year. https://t.co/NuqEDdoCyw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

At $18 million per year, that makes Robinson tied for the fifth highest-paid left tackle in football along with Las Vegas Raiders LT Kolton Miller.

The Jaguars have Robinson had been working on a contract extension for quite some time, and both general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson have reiterated that the plan has always been to retain Robinson on a long-term basis. Now, they appear to be nearing just that.

“The first part, we’re continuing to work and have had some great discussions with Cam [Robinson] and his agent, so I think that’s moving in the right direction,” Baalke said on Friday during his pre-draft luncheon. “We’re going to continue to move down that road and see what we can get done.”

Robinson, 26, was selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has started and played in 61 total games over five years since his rookie season, including 15 games during that year. In 2018, Robinson would tear his ACL, knocking him out of the season after just two games.

Over the following two seasons, Robinson worked to come back from the 2019 knee injury, ultimately playing off and on 14 games in 2019. He would bounce back in 2020 fully healthy, starting a full 16 games for the first time in his career.

Last year, Robinson’s play grew significantly, even while dealing with multiple injuries that were not necessarily disclosed. Baalke indicated shortly following free agency that Robinson dealt with, at some point, a torn tendon in his hand. He also dealt with an ankle injury during camp.

Still, Robinson was able to play 14 games last season, missing two while in the NFL’s COVID protocols at the end of the season, and one due to a back injury just prior to the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Robinson scored favorably, according to Pro Football Focus’ charts, allowing just one sack on the year and 31 total pressures, a career-best.