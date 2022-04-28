How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft finally returns to a full blown event coming to Las Vegas for the first time on Thursday evening. You can catch the 2022 NFL Draft on NFL Network, hosted by Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis. Meanwhile on ESPN, they will be anchored by Mel Kiper and Louis Riddick.

On Thursday and Friday, coverage will be available locally on ABC, anchored by Rece Davis, Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer and Robert Griffin III. On Saturday, ABC and ESPN will simulcast rounds four through seven.

NFL Network coverage will be available across multiple devices through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch — and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. Internet streams will also be available through FuboTV and ESPN.com.

Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 28 (8 p.m.)

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 29 (7 p.m.)

Rounds 4 - 7: Saturday, April 30 (12 p.m.)

Selection time limits

Day 1: Round 1 (10 minutes per pick)

Round 2 (seven minutes per pick) • Round 3 (five minutes per pick) Day 3: Rounds 4-6 (five minutes per pick) • Round 7 (four minutes per pick)

First-round order