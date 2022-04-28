 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The action starts at 8 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, with Jacksonville first on the clock

By Alfie Crow
‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ Sign Turns Silver And Black Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The NFL Draft finally returns to a full blown event coming to Las Vegas for the first time on Thursday evening. You can catch the 2022 NFL Draft on NFL Network, hosted by Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis. Meanwhile on ESPN, they will be anchored by Mel Kiper and Louis Riddick.

On Thursday and Friday, coverage will be available locally on ABC, anchored by Rece Davis, Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer and Robert Griffin III. On Saturday, ABC and ESPN will simulcast rounds four through seven.

NFL Network coverage will be available across multiple devices through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch — and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. Internet streams will also be available through FuboTV and ESPN.com.

Schedule

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 28 (8 p.m.)
  • Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 29 (7 p.m.)
  • Rounds 4 - 7: Saturday, April 30 (12 p.m.)

Selection time limits

  • Day 1: Round 1 (10 minutes per pick)
  • Day 2: Round 2 (seven minutes per pick) • Round 3 (five minutes per pick)
  • Day 3: Rounds 4-6 (five minutes per pick) • Round 7 (four minutes per pick)

First-round order

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
  10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
  16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
  19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

