This is Christmas and the Super Bowl all in one. The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars (again) have the first overall pick.

Last year, it was very obvious the pick would be Trevor Lawrence. I mean, the city changed its colors to purple and orange all over the city and its bridges, for God’s sake. But what will they do this year when there’s no real consensus?

We’re about to find out!

We’ll be updating this live blog all day (and running live blogs every day of the draft) and packing in every rumor, piece of news, and mention of the Jaguars.

Live blog

11:02 PM: The Jaguars have given up multiple picks to move back up in the first round for Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Jaguars trade up for Devin Lloyd

10:55 PM: TRADE UP ALERT!

8:42 PM: If Trent Baalke trades back up into the first round to get Tyler Linderbaum or Treylon Burks, I will have no choice but to stan.

"There's a possibility we jump back into this thing" #Jaguars GM Trent Baalke when asked if they could be trading back into the first round.

8:37 PM: Not very good news for Trevor Lawrence, tbph.

2022 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Select Derek Stingley Jr. With The Third Pick

8:22 PM: Aidan Hutchinson, the guy most of us thought would be the pick, goes with the No. 2 overall pick. He’s joining the Detroit Lions.

At No. 2, the #Lions take #Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson… another easy pick and perfect for Dan Campbell.

8:16 PM: Travon Walker is official! The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the Georgia defensive lineman their No. 1 overall pick.

Jaguars select Travon Walker first overall

8:04 PM: It’s a good pick.

The Jaguars picked your mom No. 1 overall — Alfie (@AlfieBCC) April 29, 2022

8:00 PM: IT’S DRAAAAAAAAAAFT TIME! BUCKLE UP, Y’ALL!

5:07 PM: JP Shadrick with the one-on-one with Trent Baalke.

.@jpshadrick goes one-on-one with Trent Baalke ahead of tonight’s first round.



.@jpshadrick goes one-on-one with Trent Baalke ahead of tonight's first round.

3:12 PM: Whew. These types of draft day videos get me every... single... time.

This video gets me every time! Make your people proud & the rest gon take care of itself

2:08 PM: The first of (hopefully) many good decisions over the next few days. Locking Josh Allen in was a no-brainer for the Jaguars.

12:32 PM: What?

As expected, the @Giants are not picking up QB Daniel Jones' fifth year option, according to a source with knowledge of the team's plans. But if he plays well, obviously, chance to cash in with the franchise tag.

10:14 AM: The Travon Walker Hype Train is real and it’s spectacular.

1. Travon Walker - Jaguars

2. Aidan Hutchinson - Lions

1. Travon Walker - Jaguars
2. Aidan Hutchinson - Lions
3. Evan Neal - Texans @CollinsworthPFF's 2022 Mock Draft

10:13 AM: Get ready for tonight with this excellent podcast from Charles McDonald and Fantasy Underdog.

the predraft show you're looking for!



- former NFL coach @miketice86 went over 5 OTs that can be protecting your quarterback this season



- @QBKlass and @Jordan_Reid evaluate the QB class and go over fits



apple: https://t.co/ZmOpDUGGyH



spotify: https://t.co/pC4xKOScIF — charles (top 10 podcaster/mock drafter) mcdonald (@FourVerts) April 28, 2022

9:45 AM: What positions do Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke favor by round? Find out the the trends here:

2022 NFL Draft: What positions do #Jaguars' Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke favor by round?

8:24 AM: Y’all will want to read this piece by Steven Ruiz because I have a feeling that Trent Baalke is going to be targeting multiple Georgia defenders over the next few days.