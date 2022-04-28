Jaguars exercise DE/OLB Josh Allen’s fifth-year option

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced that they’ve officially picked up the fifth-year option for defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen. Allen was selected with the seventh-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

All players selected in the first round are eligible for a team-option fifth season, which is scaled based on draft and on-field positions.

Given that Allen was selected with the seventh pick and is listed as a DE, he is set to make $11.5 million in 2023, well under the market value for a pass rusher.

Picking up the fifth-year option for Allen was a no-brainer, though Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke wouldn’t commit to doing so during the team’s draft luncheon. When asked about Allen’s option year being picked up, Baalke simply stated the team hadn’t had that discussion yet, presumably focused on the upcoming NFL Draft.

Since being selected, Allen has played in 40 games for Jacksonville, starting 26. He has accounted for 20.5 sacks, including a career-high 10.5 sacks during his rookie season with both DL Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue on the same line.

In 2021, Allen accounted for 7.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He also added his first-career interception against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Allen played in 16 out of 17 games last season, missing just one game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Now, Allen will remain in contract control by Jacksonville at least through the 2023 season, giving them more time to work on a contract extension if they deem it necessary.