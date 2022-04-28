Jaguars trade up for Devin Lloyd

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded back into the first round to select Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. The team moved up to pick 27 in exchange for picks 33, 106 and pick 180. The Jaguars have been re-shaping their defense this offseason and Lloyd should fit right in for the Jaguars either at inside linebacker or strong-side linebacker, depending on the alignment the Jaguars defense ends up in.

Lloyd was an extremely productive and physical player on the Utah defense in the Pac-12, including accolades as a first-team AP All-American and Pac-12 defensive player of the year. With the shake up at the linebacker position after the departure of Damien Wilson and Myles Jack, Lloyd should move right into a starting role as a rookie.

As mentioned Lloyd was extremely productive in college and has the ability to play multiple roles at the linebacker position and excelled at blitzing and making plays in the backfield, with over 40 tackles for loss in his three seasons as a starter.