2022 Draft Grades: Jacksonville Jaguars trade up into first round for Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd

The Jacksonville Jaguars made an aggressive move toward the end of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up to select Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd with the 27th overall pick.

Jacksonville struck a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and gave up picks No. 33 (second round), No. 106 (fourth round) and No. 180 (sixth round) in order to draft Lloyd.

The Jaguars, of course, selected Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick, giving the team two first-round rookies on the defensive side of the ball by the end of the night.

Lloyd was a first-team All-American selection, first-team All-Pac-12 honoree and the winner of the Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2021.

Lloyd, listed at 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds, played in 47 career games at Utah with 32 starts. He recorded 256 total tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and five interceptions. Additionally, Lloyd amassed three touchdowns, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Considered one of the top linebackers available in the 2022 class, Lloyd was still available toward the bottom of the first round — perhaps due to medical concerns — but the Jaguars saw an opportunity to take a quality player near the end of round one, and a rookie who could find an immediate role as a starter next to Foye Oluokun as an inside linebacker.

“He can cover, he can rush the passer, he’s very good against the run inside the tackle box and outside,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said about Lloyd. “So just a lot of versatility, and he’s a culture setter. He’s a great young man. He fits into what we’re trying to build here, and we’re looking forward to having him here.”

As for the perception from the national media of trading up and picking Lloyd, the Jaguars earned high marks.

National media grades:

How would you grade the decision to trade and get back into the first round and take Lloyd? Vote in the poll below.

Poll How would you grade the Jaguars’ decision to trade into the late first round and draft Devin Lloyd at No. 27 overall? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 73% A (411 votes)

21% B (120 votes)

3% C (17 votes)

0% D (5 votes)

0% F (5 votes) 558 votes total Vote Now

Here is how SB Nation Reacts voters graded the Lloyd pick, with 68 percent of fans of giving the Jaguars an “A” for the move: