2022 Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft: Day 2 live blog

By Ryan Day Updated
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had multiple picks in the first round for three straight years now — using the No. 1 overall pick to select Travon Walker, and packaging a handful of Day 2 and Day 3 picks to sneak back into the first and draft linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Whew. Okay then.

We’ll be updating this live blog all day (and running live blogs every day of the draft) and packing in every rumor, piece of news, and mention of the Jaguars.

Live blog

9:46 PM: With Jacksonville’s second pick of the third round (No. 70 overall), the Jaguars took Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma.

9:28 PM: The Jaguars have selected Kentucky guard/center Luke Fortner in the third round (No. 65 overall).

1:00 PM: More draft grades! Devin Lloyd edition.

12:46 PM: Don’t be surprised if the Jaguars use their Day 3 picks to get back into the second round. I know it sounds like the team is satisfied with their receivers, but they could grab one of the remaining — or even a mid-tier tight end.

11:48 AM: Possible draft targets today for Trent Baalke and the Jaguars.

10:03 AM: Grades! Get your grades here! What grade are you giving the Jaguars for picking Travon Walker first overall?

9:33 AM: Good morning Jerry Jones is a wild boy. That is all.

