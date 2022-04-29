If you’re interested in this article — subscribe to our Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter! We’ll be talking all things about this team as well as Q&A’s with readers, drink recommendations, funny tweets, and more.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had multiple picks in the first round for three straight years now — using the No. 1 overall pick to select Travon Walker, and packaging a handful of Day 2 and Day 3 picks to sneak back into the first and draft linebacker Devin Lloyd.

9:46 PM: With Jacksonville’s second pick of the third round (No. 70 overall), the Jaguars took Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma.

9:28 PM: The Jaguars have selected Kentucky guard/center Luke Fortner in the third round (No. 65 overall).

1:00 PM: More draft grades! Devin Lloyd edition.

2022 Draft Grades: Jacksonville #Jaguars trade up into the first round for Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.



12:46 PM: Don’t be surprised if the Jaguars use their Day 3 picks to get back into the second round. I know it sounds like the team is satisfied with their receivers, but they could grab one of the remaining — or even a mid-tier tight end.

11:48 AM: Possible draft targets today for Trent Baalke and the Jaguars.

Of the reported 30-vist players the #Jaguars brought in, here are those still avail:



TE Tre McBride

Louisiana S Percy Butler

DL Zachary Carter

OL Rasheed Walker

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

RB Hassan Haskins

LB Christian Harris — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) April 29, 2022

10:03 AM: Grades! Get your grades here! What grade are you giving the Jaguars for picking Travon Walker first overall?

The #Jaguars selected Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick.



How was the pick graded by national media?



