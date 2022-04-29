If you’re interested in this article — subscribe to our Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter! We’ll be talking all things about this team as well as Q&A’s with readers, drink recommendations, funny tweets, and more.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had multiple picks in the first round for three straight years now — using the No. 1 overall pick to select Travon Walker, and packaging a handful of Day 2 and Day 3 picks to sneak back into the first and draft linebacker Devin Lloyd.
Whew. Okay then.
We’ll be updating this live blog all day (and running live blogs every day of the draft) and packing in every rumor, piece of news, and mention of the Jaguars.
9:46 PM: With Jacksonville’s second pick of the third round (No. 70 overall), the Jaguars took Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma.
The #Jaguars have selected Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma in the third round at No. 70 overall. https://t.co/07UUNmeVjc— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) April 30, 2022
9:28 PM: The Jaguars have selected Kentucky guard/center Luke Fortner in the third round (No. 65 overall).
Jaguars select in Luke Fortner the third round https://t.co/n1f8VVqhfY pic.twitter.com/yTALf7ZbUe— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) April 30, 2022
1:00 PM: More draft grades! Devin Lloyd edition.
2022 Draft Grades: Jacksonville #Jaguars trade up into the first round for Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) April 29, 2022
The move has earned high marks from national media publications. How would you grade the pick? https://t.co/7CXkYoxE5Q
12:46 PM: Don’t be surprised if the Jaguars use their Day 3 picks to get back into the second round. I know it sounds like the team is satisfied with their receivers, but they could grab one of the remaining — or even a mid-tier tight end.
11:48 AM: Possible draft targets today for Trent Baalke and the Jaguars.
Of the reported 30-vist players the #Jaguars brought in, here are those still avail:— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) April 29, 2022
TE Tre McBride
Louisiana S Percy Butler
DL Zachary Carter
OL Rasheed Walker
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
RB Hassan Haskins
LB Christian Harris
10:03 AM: Grades! Get your grades here! What grade are you giving the Jaguars for picking Travon Walker first overall?
The #Jaguars selected Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick.— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) April 29, 2022
How was the pick graded by national media?
How would you grade the pick? https://t.co/XJ2tkKIos7
9:33 AM: Good morning Jerry Jones is a wild boy. That is all.
To prove to reporters that the Cowboys had Tyler Smith ranked higher on their board than Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson, Jerry Jones showed a copy of the team’s draft board.— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 29, 2022
Jerry Jones: “I’m dead serious.”
Stephen Jones: “Don’t show them that. … Put that sheet down.” pic.twitter.com/vvj2NV4aEr
