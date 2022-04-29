2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Yesterday, the Jaguars made a couple of splash moves in the 2022 NFL Draft by taking versatile Georgia defensive lineman/outside linebacker Travon Walker with the first-overall pick and jumping back into Round 1 to select linebacker Devin Lloyd with the 27th overall pick, making the trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team surrendered its second-round selection (pick No. 33), fourth-round selection (pick No. 106) and a sixth-round selection (pick No. 180) to jump up and take the versatile LB out of Utah.

Now entering Day 2 of the draft, Jacksonville have have two selections, both coming in the third round, slated to pick at No. 65 and No. 70. The team acquired its second, third-round choice via a trade with the Carolina Panthers for cornerback CJ Henderson. The team sent its original fifth-round selection (pick No. 144) to get the third-round pick and tight end Dan Arnold back.

So with two picks in the third round, we took the time to see where experts have planted their flag, compiling the various mock drafts from the writers and experts that made the picks in their Day 2 mocks.

No. 65 Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma

No. 70 Jaguars (via Panthers): Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

No. 65 Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

No. 70 Luke Goedeke, OG/C, Central Michigan

No. 65 Jacksonville: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

No. 70 Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

No. 65 Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

No. 70 Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

No. 65 Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

No. 70 Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Analysis:

One position group out-shined them all in these five mocks: offensive line. It’s certainly going to be a position of need for Jacksonville as they move forward upgrading the protection for QB Trevor Lawrence and the run game for both RB Travis Etienne and James Robinson.

In the case of which would be the best pick, perhaps Central Michigan’s Raimann makes the most sense. He’s a player that projects to enter the league as a guard, at least at first having started his career as a tight end, catching 20 passes in 2018 and 2019. He would move to left tackle in 2020 and 2021, starting 18 games through those two years, earning first-team All-Mid-American Conference in his final season.

His arm length at just 32 7/8 inches gives some concern for sliding in at tackle, though he could end up there later on. He would be a project, but an athlete player at the position, it would make sense.

Another position group that is among the most popular is wide receiver. Specifically, Jalen Tolbert out of South Alabama, was a highly-productive player in the Sun Belt conference over the past four years. Last season, Tolbert hauled in an impressive 82 receptions for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns. He totaled 22 touchdowns in 40 games played.

At 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, he’s not as big as once listed, but was more than productive enough and projects as an outside receiver in Jacksonville, something that the team needs.

What makes sense:

The Jaguars are in a precarious situation with their two picks in the third round tonight. The team could opt to trade back into the second round if deemed valuable. One player to keep an eye on is Georgia receiver George Pickens, one of the four receivers they viewed most highly in this year’s draft.

If he’s there around picks 60-64, the team might opt to get back into the second to make sure they get their guy, especially given the value.

Another player to keep an eye on tonight that might not be there in the third, but would likely be the selection if he is, could be Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham. Parham is a versatile guard, who has the traits to play center at the next level if need be. HE’s a powerful run blocker, and a competent pass protector as well, a four-year starter with the Tigers.

Another position group to watch out for could be at safety. Though the team did sign Rayshawn Jenkins last year along with drafting Andre Cisco, the defenses that coordinator Mike Caldwell has come from typically utilize more than two on a game-by-game basis, hence the potential need for new blood in the position group.

Though it’s unlikely the team takes a guy like Taylor-Britt as Brugler suggests, they could value a player such as Louisianan’s Percy Butler, who they brought in on a 30-visit, along with Illinois safety Kerby Joseph.

Joseph had an impressive junior campaign with the Ragin’ Cajuns, adding 61 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one interception, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups.

There could be other safety prospects that will likely seem more valuable in the third round, but time will tell who is on the board as the draft kicks back off tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.