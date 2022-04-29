Jaguars select Luke Fortner in the third round

The Jaguars have picked Kentucky center Luke Fortner in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Wildcats center started at both right guard and center, his final season in college at the center position, so he offers some versatility on the inside of the offensive line.

The Jaguars need some work on their offensive line, despite the fact they they re-signed Cam Robinson after applying the franchise tag and signing Brandon Scherff in free agency, as the team lost long time center Brandon Linder to retirement. Adding someone like Fortner gives the Jaguars instant competition for the starter at the center position.

Fortner has everything the NFL typically looks for at the center position, including the size and the smarts. Its possible the Jaguars could view him as a guard and at worst in his rookie season should end up a flexible back up at the interior of the offensive line,