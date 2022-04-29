Jaguars select Chad Muma in the third round

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected linebacker Chad Muma out of Wyoming in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 70 overall pick.

Muma played in 43 career games for the Cowboys, amassing 254 total tackles (142 solo), 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, six passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, Muma was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press in 2021, and was a two-time All-Mountain West selection in 2020 and 2021. As a senior in 2021, Muma recorded 129 total tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended.

He showed off some explosiveness at the NFL Combine in March, recording an impressive 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9-inch broad jump. He also showed solid agility, with a 7.06-second three-cone drill and a 4.28-second 20-yard shuttle.

Muma is the second linebacker the Jaguars have selected during the 2022 NFL Draft, joining Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, who was taken with the 27th overall pick after Jacksonville traded up to get back into the first round. That now makes three defensive players for the Jaguars in this year’s draft so far, as Muma and Lloyd join Georgia edge rusher, and No. 1 overall pick, Travon Walker.

Earlier in the third round, the Jaguars took Kentucky guard/center Luke Fortner.