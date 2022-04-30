Jaguars select Mississippi running back Snoop Conner in fifth round

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to build the team’s 2022 roster, and have now selected Mississippi running back Jarod “Snoop” Conner in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 154 overall).

With the 154th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Ole Miss RB Snoop Conner!

The Jaguars traded two sixth-round picks to the Philadelphia Eagles, No. 188 and No. 198 overall, to get Conner. The team also later traded the No. 157 overall pick (fifth round) and No. 235 overall (seventh round) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2023-fourth round pick.

In 35 career games with Ole Miss, Conner rushed for 1,580 yards on 304 attempts (5.2 yards per carry) and 26 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 225 yards.

Conner, listed at 5-foot-10 and 222 pounds, will join James Robinson and Travis Etienne in Jacksonville’s running back room — both of whom are coming off of major injuries. Conner could factor into the rotation as a short-yardage back.

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke has a history of taking running backs in the middle rounds of drafts, and hinted toward taking one this year prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, saying that “There’s some quality depth (at running back) in the middle of the draft.”