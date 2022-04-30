Jaguars select Ouachita Baptist cornerback Gregory Junior in sixth round

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another draft pick, selecting Division II Ouachita Baptist cornerback Gregory Junior in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 197 overall).

With the 197th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Ouachita Baptist University CB Gregory Junior!@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/tHKHnpdOyL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 30, 2022

This is certainly a surprising move. Junior was a Senior Bowl participant, but was probably not on a lot of Jaguars fans’ radar.

Junior, listed at 6-foot-even and 190 pounds, recorded 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and seven pass breakups for the Ouachita Baptist Tigers in 2021. He earned first-team All-Great American Conference honors as a senior. Junior has recorded one career interception.

Ouachita Baptist did not have a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Junior played in 10 games in 2017, 13 games in 2018, nine games in 2019 and 11 games in 2021. He amassed 128 total tackles in his career.

Greg Junior was drafted with pick 197 of round 6 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.87 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 228 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/4r7geFqB4O #RAS #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/7lK4sWTV5C — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

Junior was not invited to the NFL Combine in March, but showed off good explosion, strength and athleticism at his pro day. He recorded 18 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-three-inch broad jump.

Junior is the first ever player from Ouachita Baptist University to be drafted into the NFL.