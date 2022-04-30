 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jaguars select Ouachita Baptist cornerback Gregory Junior in sixth round

By Ryan O'Bleness
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another draft pick, selecting Division II Ouachita Baptist cornerback Gregory Junior in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 197 overall).

This is certainly a surprising move. Junior was a Senior Bowl participant, but was probably not on a lot of Jaguars fans’ radar.

Junior, listed at 6-foot-even and 190 pounds, recorded 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and seven pass breakups for the Ouachita Baptist Tigers in 2021. He earned first-team All-Great American Conference honors as a senior. Junior has recorded one career interception.

Ouachita Baptist did not have a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Junior played in 10 games in 2017, 13 games in 2018, nine games in 2019 and 11 games in 2021. He amassed 128 total tackles in his career.

Junior was not invited to the NFL Combine in March, but showed off good explosion, strength and athleticism at his pro day. He recorded 18 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-three-inch broad jump.

Junior is the first ever player from Ouachita Baptist University to be drafted into the NFL.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...