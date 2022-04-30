The Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown with the 222nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#Jaguars final selection at pick No. 222: Arkansas DB Montaric Brown. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) April 30, 2022

Brown was the first Arkansas defensive back named First Team All-SEC since 2003 and for good reason—he had the third-lowest passer rating allowed in man-to-man coverage across the country last year. And NFL.com has him predicted to go somewhere between the fifth and sixth rounds.

He led the SEC with five interceptions, the most by a Razorback since Tramain Thomas in 2011. His 54 total tackles were second among Arkansas defensive backs.