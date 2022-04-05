Jaguars adjust practice plans as construction on performance center continues

The Jaguars will not be conducting training camp at TIAA Bank Field this summer as construction continues on the estimated $120 million, 127,087 sq. foot, Sports Performance Center near TIAA Bank Field. The old practice fields are currently the home of piles of dirt and gravel as the site continues to get worked on.

Instead, the Jaguars will be utilizing a local high school, Episcopal High School, for training camp. They will, however, be utilizing the team’s field within the stadium and its indoor practice facility for all other practices including minicamp, OTAs and preseason and regular season football, according to Jaguars president Mark Lamping.

‘’We’ve been working on these plans for about a year,’’ Lamping said via the Florida Times-Union. ‘’When we get to training camp, we are going to be working on two grass fields at Episcopal. We’re investing some money to improve a couple of fields over there. It’s a short bus ride but that’s just for training camp.

“But you know all the OTAs, rookie minicamp and once we start the preseason games, the practices will be held on the game field and in the indoor facility. So we’ll do that for this season.’’

Lamping stated that barring any hangups in the construction, the team expects the new practice facility to be ready prior to training camp in 2023.

This won’t be the first time the Jaguars have utilized fields at Episcopal, either. In 2015, the team took a journey over to the local high school roughly five minutes away from TIAA Bank Field and practiced during the middle of the week due to heavy rain flooding the team’s fields the day and night prior.

Lamping says that the team will be putting some money in to improve the fields at the local high school, which should benefit both the Jaguars and the Eagles during the fall.

The Jaguars' offseason schedule was announced last week with the team able to officially begin its offseason program on April 4 due to having a new head coach this year. However, Pederson opted to begin a week later on April 11, next Monday.

The two-week program will consist of weight lifting and conditioning, no on-field, football work will be allowed as of yet.

Here’s the full offseason schedule for the Jaguars: