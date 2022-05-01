Jaguars UDFA tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and one, with the Jacksonville Jaguars maneuvering around with their additional draft picks. With the conclusion of the NFL Draft comes the fun of trying to figure out who the Jaguars will sign in undrafted free agency and what the next gem is that will be unearthed.

Below is a list of the unconfirmed UDFAs coming to the Jaguars that I have been able to round up. The big name here is Kevin Austin from Notre Dame. He brings good size and speed to the table and is coming off a break out 2021 season, leading Notre Dame with 888 receiving yards for a whopping 18.0 yards per catch and seven touchdowns.

Unconfirmed UDFA signings:

Kevin Austin, WR, Notre Dame

Shabari Davis, CB/KR, Southeast Missouri State

Josh Thompson, DB, Texas

Marcus Tatum, OL, UCF

Lujuan Winningham, WR, Central Arkansas

De’Shaan Dixon, DE, Norfolk State

Denzel Okafor, OL, Texas

Gerrit Prince, TE, UAB

Sean Mahone, S, West Virginia

Israel Antwine, DT, Oklahoma State

Nick Ford, OL, Utah

Andrew Mevis, K, Iowa State

Grant Morgan, LB, Arkansas

If you see any other signings, throw them with the corresponding source in the comments.