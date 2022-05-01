2022 NFL Draft Grades Roundup: Jacksonville Jaguars

The 2022 NFL Draft is over. After months of speculation, the Jacksonville Jaguars used the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to select Georgia defensive end/outside linebacker Travon Walker.
The Jaguars entered the draft with 12 total picks, but after making several trades during the three-day event, wound up only selecting seven players — five on defense and two on offense.
The team had a clear plan to rebuild the defensive side of the ball, which should be much improved in 2022, but mostly neglected getting Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense more weapons to work with.
As a quick reminder, those players are:
- Travon Walker, defensive end/outside linebacker, Georgia (round one, No. 1 overall)
- Devin Lloyd, linebacker, Utah (round one, No. 27 overall)
- Luke Fortner, center/guard, Kentucky (round three, No. 65 overall)
- Chad Muma, linebacker, Wyoming (round three, No. 70 overall)
- Snoop Conner, running back, Ole Miss (round five, No, 154 overall)
- Gregory Junior, cornerback, Ouachita Baptist (round six, No. 197 overall)
- Montaric Brown, cornerback, Arkansas (round seven, No. 222 overall)
Additionally, the Jaguars have reportedly signed several undrafted free agents, headlined by Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin.
As for Jacksonville’s total draft haul itself, the Jaguars have gotten mixed reviews from national media publications. Here is a roundup of various draft grades for the Jaguars from across the internet:
- ESPN’s Mel Kiper (ESPN+): B-
- NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: B+
- Pro Football Focus (staff): C+
- SB Nation’s James Dator: C-
- Touchdown Wire (multiple writers): B+
- Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr: B-
- The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: C
- Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine: B-
- Pro Football Network’s Ryan Gosling: C+
- New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy: B-
The Jaguars received has high as a “B+” and as low as a “C-,” but did seem to break into the “A” range anywhere.
How would you grade Jacksonville’s 2022 draft? Vote in the poll below and let us know in the comments section.
Poll
What grade would you give the Jaguars’ 2022 draft overall?
