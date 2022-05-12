Jaguars, Travon Walker agree to terms on rookie deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars have struck a deal with first-overall pick, outside linebacker Travon Walker on his rookie deal, according to multiple reports.

$37.4M total with a $24.4M signing bonus. No. 1 in the books. https://t.co/JG1POdM1CJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2022

The deal is reportedly a four-year contract worth $37.4 million with a $24.4 million signing bonus. The contract is fully guaranteed, which has become standard among top selections in the draft.

Walker, along with all first-round picks, will also have a fifth-year team option that is eligible to be picked up following his third season with the program.

Jacksonville picked Walker with the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and the first selection under the team’s new regime led by head coach Doug Pederson.

Last year, first-overall pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence signed a similar four-year deal. His deal was worth $36,793,488 including a $24,118,900 signing bonus. It was also fully guaranteed.

The Jaguars selected Walker to be a running mate with fellow OLB Josh Allen. Playing opposite of Allen, the Jaguars likely feel they’ll get the most out of both players, enabling them to wreck havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

Though, there has been question regarding Walker’s production level at Georgia - just 9.5 sacks in three years -, the Jaguars feel they will get more out of Walker by playing him at one position to start his career before utilizing his versatility to enhance his play.

“As Travon alluded to, put him in one spot and let him grow in one spot. And obviously, there is versatility so as we grow with him and as he understands what we’re doing schematically, we can move him around the defense just a little bit,” Pederson said at Walker’s introductory press conference.

Walker, along with the team’s other rookies begin a three-day rookie minicamp Friday, May 13-15.