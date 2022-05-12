2022 NFL schedule: Jacksonville Jaguars dates and times for all 17 games, key matchups, and notes

We have the Jacksonville Jaguars regular season schedule for the 2022 NFL season.

All 32 teams will once again play in 17 regular-season games, and just three preseason games (with a couple of exceptions) as laid out in the new collective bargaining agreement signed by the players and the NFL a couple of years ago.

For Jacksonville, the team will be one of the two teams — the Las Vegas Raiders as the other — to play four preseason games. The teams will face off in the NFL’s annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game prior to the enshrinement of the 2022 HOF class, including former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli.

The game is set for Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Jacksonville will also play in just seven true “home” games this year, with one of their games to be played in London at Wembley Stadium for the first time since 2019. The team will face off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The game will be played nationally on ESPN+.

The AFC will play in just eight total home games this year as the NFL rotates its 17th game accordingly.

Be sure to check out the DraftKings Sportsbook for all the latest odds.

2022 preseason schedule

We already know when the Jaguars will play their first preseason games, but the dates and times for the other matchups are currently known. Jacksonville will play four preseason games this year, with their first facing off against the Raiders on Aug. 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Week 0: Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Aug. 4), 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 1: Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns (Aug. 12), 7 p.m. ET, TBD

Week 2: Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Aug. 20), 7 p.m. ET, TBD

Week 3: Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons (TBD), TBD

2022 regular season schedule

Week 1: Jaguars @ Commanders (Sept. 12), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 2: Jaguars vs. Colts (Sept. 18), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 3: Jaguars @ Chargers (Sept. 25), 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 4: Jaguars @ Eagles (Oct. 2), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 5: Jaguars vs. Texans (Oct. 9), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 6: Jaguars @ Colts (Oct. 16), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 7: Jaguars vs. Giants (Oct. 23), 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 8: Jaguars vs. Broncos (Oct. 30), London, 9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Week 9: Jaguars vs. Raiders (Nov. 6), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 10: Jaguars @ Chiefs (Nov. 13), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Jaguars vs. Ravens (Nov. 27), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 13: Jaguars @ Lions (Dec. 4), 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 14: Jaguars @ Titans (Dec. 11), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 15: Jaguars vs. Cowboys (Dec. 18), 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 16: Jaguars @ Jets (Dec. 22), Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime

Week 17: Jaguars @ Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 18: Jaguars vs. Titans, (Jan. 7/8) , TBD, TBD

Key matchups and notes

Jaguars to face off against Carson Wentz and the Commanders Week 1.

The Jaguars will kick off the season with an intriguing storyline as Wentz will face off against head coach Doug Pederson for the first time in his career. Wentz was selected by Pederson and the Eagles with the second-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

He would play for the Jaguars’ head coach for four years from 2016-20 before Pederson was fired and Wentz shipped off to Indy.

Now, the team will meet again which should present plenty of intrigues as Pederson leads a team with an ascending QB in Trevor Lawrence. Wentz last played against the Jaguars as a member of the Colts. Jacksonville defeated the Colts, crushing their playoff hopes in Week 17 last year, 26-11.

Jaguars to face off against the Eagles in Week 4

In another Pederson tie-in, the Jaguars will face off against the Eagles in Philadelphia where Pederson last coached in the NFL. He is certain to get a standing ovation as the head coach to bring a Super Bowl title to the city - or is he? That’ll be an intriguing matchup to watch as the “Pederson Revenge Game”

Lawrence and Wilson face off in primetime in Week 16

Last year, the Jaguars faced off against the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft. It was the first matchup between Lawrence (last year’s No. 1 overall pick) and Wilson. Wilson would go on to defeat the Jaguars 26-21. This year, the team will once again play the Jets in New York.

It will be interesting to see the development of both quarterbacks nearing the end of their second seasons in the league. The game will be played in front of a national audience on Thursday Night Football.