Jaguars officially sign 5 rookies, including Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they’ve signed five out of seven of its rookie draft class, including first-round picks, outside linebacker Travon Walker (No. 1 overall) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (No. 27 overall).

Walker’s deal is reportedly a four-year contract worth $37.4M total with a $24.4M signing bonus. His contract is fully guaranteed. Both Walker and Lloyd will be eligible for a fifth-year team option. The remaining contracts outside of the first round are a standard four-year deal.

In addition to Walker and Lloyd, the Jaguars have signed fifth-round pick, running back Snoop Conner (No. 154 overall), sixth-round pick CB Gregory Junior (pick No. 197) and seventh-round pick cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown (No. 222 overall).

The team entered the draft with 12 selections but would finish with just seven after making various trades, including one to select Lloyd.

The Jaguars will be counting on most of its rookie class this year with Walker and Lloyd expected to step in right away and start for the team. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson wouldn’t make any declarations right away, but it’s clear the franchise was high on both players.

Jacksonville spent the majority of its picks (five out of seven) on defensive players. Though, according to general manager Trent Baalke, that’s simply the way the board fell and the team was able to view the draft a bit differently after the way the team handled free agency (signing four offensive players).

“I think the free-agent period allowed us some freedom to look at the draft a little differently than we might have pre-free agency if that makes sense. Again, dealing with [Head] Coach [Doug Pederson] and going through the process with the coaching staff, it’s all about developing the best roster, the best 53,” Baalke said shortly after the draft concluded in April.

“That’s how we approached free agency, that’s how we approached the draft. Obviously, you have to address needs and we felt we did that. At the end of the season, we go through an end-of-the-season review and write down the top needs that we have on offense, defense, and special teams.

“We feel like we did a really good job of addressing those and we’re going to continue to address the needs that we see as we work through the offseason program.”

Jacksonville now has just two more draft picks left to sign: third-round picks LB Chad Muma (No. 70 overall) and Luke Fortner (No. 65 overall).

The Jaguars begin its rookie minicamp tomorrow, Friday, May 13 and will conclude on May 15.