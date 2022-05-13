Post-Draft Q&A: Arkansas Fight says Montaric Brown won’t back down from NFL challenges

As we continue to learn more about each member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2022 draft class, we turn our focus here at Big Cat Country to Jacksonville’s final selection, Arkansas cornerback Montartic “Buster” Brown.

The Jaguars took Brown in the seventh round with pick No. 222 overall. Brown recently spoke exclusively to Big Cat Country about being drafted and what he hopes to bring with him to Jacksonville.

Now, we get some more perspective on Brown from somebody who has covered his career, and who continues to cover Arkansas athletics for SB Nation’s Arkansas Fight.

Jacob Davis, the managing editor for Arkansas Fight, spoke about Brown’s strengths on the field, why he was surprised Brown was still on the board in the seventh round, if he can contribute early and more.

1. The Jaguars were able to select Montaric “Buster” Brown late in the process. Did you expect Brown to be on the board still in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft? Why do you think he wasn’t drafted earlier?

Jacob: I was kind of surprised he didn’t go earlier in the draft. He was projected to be a fourth-to fifth-round guy, but it could have been his lack of elite speed that kept him from going higher.

2. What does Brown do well? What aspects of his game do you think he needs to improve upon?

Jacob: He has the ability to play well in zone since that’s primarily what Arkansas played in due to lack of defensive line depth.

Brown has sticky hands and forced a couple of turnovers at timely moments. Two plays I recall was the diving tipped ball he intercepted against Texas A&M and pick in the end zone that helped secure a win on the road at LSU.

One part of his game that is sometimes overshadowed is his sound open field tackling. Brown has a high football IQ and is a good student of the game. He doesn’t always trail on plays and is almost always at the right place at the right time.

As mentioned, he does not have elite speed, so that could be a detriment to him in the NFL, but he makes up for it elsewhere.

3. Brown was tied for the lead in interceptions in the Southeastern Conference with five during the 2021 season, on his way to first-team All-SEC honors. How would you describe Brown’s playing style and do you expect these skills to translate well to the NFL, or do you expect him to struggle?

Jacob: I think he’ll be a quality secondary player in the NFL. Brown has an opportunity to make an impact at the next level for Jacksonville. Like I mentioned earlier, he could do well in zone coverages and pick off an occasional pass. Brown does get beat time to time so he could take some time getting used to the speed of the game. Honestly, I think he could contribute early.

4. Do you think Brown can provide any special teams value for Jacksonville? Was he used on special teams at all at Arkansas?

Jacob: I don’t recall seeing him on the field in a special teams role at Arkansas. I do think his best shot contribute early on in the NFL, though, is on special teams.

5. As a seventh-round pick, Brown is not guaranteed to make the 53-man roster for the Jaguars. Do you expect him to make the team and eventually carve out a role or provide solid depth for the Jaguars? Why or why not?

Jacob: Brown is a gamer and will give his absolute best. That’s the Arkansas way, “not backing down” from what lies ahead. I think he does make the 53-man roster, finds his role in special teams and possibly finds meaningful snaps throughout the season with the Jaguars.

We are very appreciative of Jacob taking the time to fill us in on what the Jaguars are getting in Brown. Jacob is on Twitter, and for more Arkansas coverage, make sure to give Arkansas Fight a follow as well.

Previous post-draft Q&A/Interview articles: