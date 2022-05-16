Roster Moves: Jacksonville Jaguars waive several players, sign several players

Following rookie minicamp, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced several roster moves on Monday.

The Jaguars waived wide receivers Terry Godwin and Josh Hammond, safety Sean Mahone and offensive lineman Marcus Tatum. Jacksonville also signed wide receivers Marvin Hall, Willie Johnson and Ryan McDaniel, as well as tight end Naz Bohannon.

Hall, Johnson, McDaniel and Bohannon all participated in Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp as tryout players over the weekend, and impressed the coaching staff enough to eventually earn contracts.

Hall is the most accomplished NFL player in the group. The 5-foot-10-inch, 192-pound wide receiver has recorded 38 receptions for 782 yards and five touchdowns in 47 career games. Hall has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and other teams. In 2020, he amassed a career-high 18 catches for 302 yards and two touchdowns with the Lions (11 games) and Browns (one game).

Johnson went undrafted out of Marshall during the 2022 NFL Draft. He is listed at 5-foot-10, and 183 pounds, and is a dynamic kick and punter returner. Johnson totaled 114 receptions for 1,846 yards and 13 touchdowns in 59 career games for the Thundering Herd. He also amassed 22 kick returns for 492 yards and 19 punt returns for 148 yards.

McDaniel, who is a bigger-bodied receiver at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, also went undrafted. He played at North Carolina Central from 2018 through 2021, recording 100 passes for 1,208 yards and eight touchdowns in 34 career games. McDaniel posted career bests as a senior in 2021 with 52 receptions for 680 yards and four touchdowns, on his way to second-team All-MEAC honors.

Bohannon, listed at 6-foot-5 and 232 pounds, is arguably the most intriguing addition. He was actually a college basketball player. Bohannon played his fifth year of college eligibility at Clemson in 2021 after spending his first four seasons at Youngstown State from 2017 through 2020. He finished his collegiate career with 1,425 points and 1,124 total rebounds. Bohannon played both high school football and basketball at Lorain High School in Ohio.