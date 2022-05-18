Jaguars officially hire 49ers exec Ethan Waugh as assistant GM

The Jacksonville Jaguars made it official today, adding former San Francisco 49ers executive Ethan Waugh to the team’s front office as an assistant general manager. A move that was expected to happen for nearly a month now has finally come to fruition.

“We are excited to add Ethan to our organization,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in a statement. “Strengthening the personnel department was a priority this offseason and we are thrilled to make this addition to the team. I enjoyed working alongside Ethan in San Francisco for over a decade, and I know he will work tirelessly to help build a winning organization here in Jacksonville.”

Waugh has 17 years of front office experience with the 49ers, most recently serving as the team’s vice president of player personnel, overseeing the college scouting staff and daily operations.

He also previously served as the team’s midwest regional scout (2008-11), senior personnel assistant (2012-14) and the team’s senior player personnel coordinator (2015-17), beginning his tenure with the team as a personnel assistant, involved with the evaluation and scouting of college football and pro players.

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke worked previously with Waugh, serving as the 49ers’ director of players personnel (2008-09), vice president of player personnel (2010) and the team’s GM (2011-16). Now, the two will be reunited.

Shortly after it was reported that Waugh would be added to the team’s front office, Baalke stated that the news of his addition was perhaps a bit premature.

“I saw that report. Obviously, I know Ethan [Waugh] well, worked with Ethan for years in San Francisco and have a lot of respect for him, but that’s news to me,” Baalke said in April, just a few days prior to the 2022 NFL Draft when asked about Waugh.

“He’s certainly a guy that again I have great respect for. We are going to add to the personnel department after the draft, but our focus right now is on the draft and not on what we’re going to do after the draft.”

The Jaguars have long stated they’d like to beef up the team’s front office, particularly following owner Shad Khan’s reversal on the decision to hire an Executive V.P. of Football Operations back in March.

“I am pausing on the consideration of introducing an executive vice president of football,” Khan said in a statement. “In just over three weeks, Doug Pederson has instilled a structured and disciplined approach that is clearly making a difference in our culture and mindset. I feel we’re best served at this time by allowing Doug, Trent and their assistants to take ownership of our path forward.

“We will continue to explore the addition of personnel to other areas of our football operations to provide everyone the best chance to win.”

Now, the team can move forward with Waugh as just the first to be included in the additions to the team’s front office, likely serving as the right-hand man to Baalke as the team prepares for another rebuild under head coach Doug Pederson.