Adam Gotsis re-signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, according to his agent David Canter.

Gotsis, listed at 6-foot-4, 287 pounds, signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville in 2021. He played in all 16 games for the second straight season, recording a career-high 3.0 sacks in a single year and also tacking on 27 tackles and six tackles for loss. According to Pro Football reference, Gotsis also recorded seven quarterback hits.

Gotsis spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. He was drafted out of Georgia Tech in the second round (No. 63 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Prior to his time at Georgia Tech, Gotsis spent eight years playing Australian Rules Football in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. In fact, he is actually the highest-drafted Australian-born player in NFL history.