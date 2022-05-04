Jacksonville Jaguars to face Denver Broncos in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season at Wembley Stadium in London, the league announced on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on ESPN+ (subscription required).





We’ll face the Broncos in @wembleystadium on 10/30! — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 4, 2022

Jacksonville makes it annual trip across the pond to England, but will return to Wembley Stadium for the first time since 2019. The NFL canceled all international games in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Jaguars played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the 2021 matchup in the U.K. against the Miami Dolphins (a 23-20 victory for Jacksonville).

Overall, this will be the ninth matchup the Jaguars have played in London. The team has a 4-4 record in the previous eight games it has played in the NFL’s International Series.

While the 2022 contest will be available nationally through ESPN+, The Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran reports that the game will also be available on broadcast television in local markets in Jacksonville and Denver.

Per ESPN, #Broncos and #Jaguars game will be on ESPN+, but will be available in local markets on broadcast television. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) May 4, 2022

The NFL also also announced four other international games for the 2022 season. The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints kick off the series on Oct. 2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers then square off on Oct. 9, also playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Germany, as the two teams are set to play at Allianz Arena in Munich on Nov. 13.

Then, on Nov. 20, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals are set to compete in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

More information about tickets to the Broncos versus Jaguars game in London will be available following the official NFL schedule release on May 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.