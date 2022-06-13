‘Miller Electric’ official naming-rights partner of Jaguars performance center

The Miller Electric Center.

On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miller Electric Company announced a 10-year naming rights agreement for the team’s sports performance center, now officially named the Miller Electric Center.

Miller Electric was founded in 1928 locally in Jacksonville and later would grow into a national brand.

But, it was the local aspect that was ultimately a priority for the Jaguars, continuing to invest in not only local talent as far as naming rights goes, but also for the team’s projects centered around the construction of the performance center, too.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, along with Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, general manager Trent Baalke, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Miller Electric CEO Henry Brown were in attendance for Monday’s announcement and press event.

That was “100 percent a priority,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said of keeping the naming-rights partner local, shortly following the press conference on Monday.

“We couldn’t be more pleased,” Lamping said of the Miller Electric partnership. “Having local companies involved in the construction was a priority for us from the beginning. Every opportunity we had was to keep the work local so that local trades had the opportunity to benefit from the construction.”

The Jaguars have invested locally in the construction of the project. That includes the use of ‘Construction Ready,’ a company that hosts four-week boot-camp-style classes that help graduates of the program earn up to eight various certifications that will allow them to seek work on construction jobs.

The Jaguars contributed $100,000 in order to kickstart the initial program, and it’s helped with jobs surrounding the construction of the performance center, but also jobs all sourced around downtown.

Now, the team continues to stay local, making Miller Electric the centerpiece of what is going to become a 127,087-square-foot practice, training, executive team office facility and much more near TIAA Bank Field.

“No one has deeper roots here in Jacksonville than Miller Electric,” Lamping added about the company that has worked with the Jaguars extensively in the past, including the team’s original stadium construction (1993), the locker room renovation (2012), the north deck expansion (2014 and the construction of Daily’s Place (2017).

“The fact that they believe in this project and believe in downtown speaks volumes.”

Khan echoed Lamping’s sentiments earlier in the day via a press release by the team.

“It’s an honor that a company with such deep roots in Jacksonville, dating back to 1928, will be synonymous with the success we envision for the Jaguars and Downtown Jacksonville in the years to come,” Khan said.

“The Miller Electric Center will be at the epicenter of everything we do as a football team, as well as an organization, and we have great ambition on and off the field. I’m personally very grateful that Miller Electric is joining us and the entire Jacksonville community for the adventure ahead.”

On the football side of things, Pederson was excited about the opportunity for Jaguars players and coaches to get to work next summer to step foot in what will be a “state-of-the-art facility.”

“We’re looking forward to it as coaches next summer handing the keys over to us so we can get in and get to work,” Pederson said. “It just goes to show the partnership the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville have. We’re looking forward to getting this thing going.”

The Miller Electric Center is set to open in late July 2023, barring any unforeseen snags in the construction.