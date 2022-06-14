Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Positional Review: Tight End

As Jacksonville Jaguars fans start gearing up for the heart of the 2022 NFL offseason now that the NFL Draft has concluded and for the most part free agency is done, we can start taking a look at the team’s positional groups and what to keep an eye out for in training camp and the preseason. The Jaguars offseason OTA workouts took place May 23rd and 24th, May 26th, May 31st and June 1st, June 3rd and then end with a session from June 6th through Junes 9th. Now the team will have a mandatory mini-camp from June 13th through the 15th with the official start of training camp shortly after that, which will be taking place at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, due to the construction at the team’s practice facility, which will not be completed until 2023.

Moving into looking at the position groups we will take a look at a revamped position, tight end.

Expected Starter: Evan Engram

To some listing Evan Engram might look like a surprise given the impact that Dan Arnold made in his short time last season, but all accounts so far in OTAs it appeared as if Engram was the clear go-to at tight end and could be someone that gets fed this season from the position, something Jaguars fans have been screaming for forever.

Expected Primary Backup: Dan Arnold

Now, even if Arnold is listed as the primary backup here, I still believe he will get a lot of snaps with Engram. I’m not sure it’s going to be an even rotation, but both should get quite a few snaps in passing situations and in the red zone. Both are mismatches in the middle of the field and someone like Doug Pederson should be able to help Trevor Lawrence take advantage of that.

The Rest: Chris Manhertz, Gerrit Prince, Grayson Gunter, Luke Farrell, Naz Bohannon

The remaining few tight ends who make the roster are going to make it on their ability to block and their ability to place special teams. Engram and Arnold are going to be the receiving type of tight end, but look for someone like Manhertz or Farrell to push for roster spots again with their blocking ability and experience on special teams.