Jaguars sign outside linebacker Wyatt Ray

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed outside linebacker Wyatt Ray to the roster.

In a corresponding move, Jacksonville placed second-year defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith on injured reserved. Smith suffered a season-ending ending knee injury during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) last week.

Ray, listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, most recently played for the Cincinnati Bengals. He played in 15 games for the AFC champions, which included one start, and recorded 15 total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Ray spent the 2020 season with the Tennessee Titans, splitting his time between the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in four games with the Titans, including one start, and recorded two tackles and a sack.

After going undrafted out of Boston College in 2019, Ray signed with the Cleveland Browns. He was waived during final roster cuts in late August of that year and was then signed by the Houston Texans. Ray would then get waived by the Texans in October, and spent the remainder of the 2019 season on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.