Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Positional Review: Offensive line

As Jacksonville Jaguars fans start gearing up for the heart of the 2022 NFL offseason now that the NFL Draft has concluded and for the most part free agency is done, we can start taking a look at the team’s positional groups and what to keep an eye out for in training camp and the preseason. The Jaguars offseason OTA workouts took place May 23rd and 24th, May 26th, May 31st and June 1st, June 3rd and then end with a session from June 6th through Junes 9th. Now the team will have a mandatory mini-camp from June 13th through the 15th with the official start of training camp shortly after that, which will be taking place at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, due to the construction at the team’s practice facility, which will not be completed until 2023.

Moving into looking at the position groups we will take a look at a potentially upgraded unit, offensive line.

Expected Starters: Cam Robinson, Tyler Shatley, Jawaan Taylor, Ben Bartch, Walker Little and Brandon Scherff

It might look a little weird listing six starters for the offensive line here, but that’s mostly because I don’t think it’s even close to settled. I even thought about adding Luke Fortner on there, but that’s still banking a little bit on a rookie. I think someone like Walker Little is really going to push for a starting spot on the offensive line, likely at the right tackle spot for now. It would seem that Shatley will start at center for now, at least until Fortner is ready, with Bartch settling in at left guard for now.

My expected Week 1 starting lineup from left to right is as follows: Cam Robinson, Ben Bartch, Tyler Shatley, Brandon Scherff and Walker Little.

Expected Backups: Luke Fortner, Denzel Okafor, Wes Martin, KC McDermott, Will Richardson, Jr., Coy Cronk, Badara Traore

As mentioned, Fortner is someone who could push for a starting position, though not likely Week 1. He should be one of the primary interior backups with players like KC McDermott and Richardson fighting for spots as swing tackles or utility offensive lineman. Unlike previous years, the Jaguars might actually end up with some good overall depth on the offensive line and potential strong starting five units.