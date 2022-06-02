Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Positional Review: Quarterback

As Jacksonville Jaguars fans start gearing up for the heart of the 2022 NFL offseason now that the NFL Draft has concluded and for the most part free agency is done, we can start taking a look at the team’s positional groups and what to keep an eye out for in training camp and the preseason. The Jaguars offseason OTA workouts take place May 23 and 24, May 26, May 31 and June 1, June 3 and then end with a session from June 6 through Junes 9. After that the team will have a mandatory mini-camp from June 13 through the 15 with the official start of training camp shortly after that, which will be taking place at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, due to the construction at the team’s practice facility, which will not be completed until 2023.

Moving into looking at the position groups we will start with the quarterback position, as it’s the most direct and easiest one to take a peek at.

Expected Starter: Trevor Lawrence

To no one’s surprise, the Jaguars expected starter without question is second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He’s the franchise quarterback and the one expected to take a massive step from an up and down rookie season. With the addition of head coach Doug Pederson and potentially some actual structure to the Jaguars as a team, the expectation is that Lawrence will take a big leap in consistency in Year 2 and show many more of the flashes we saw as a rookie on a weekly basis. By all accounts so far, albeit in underwear practice, Lawrence is on the right track during mini-camp and OTAs.

Expected Primary Backup: C.J. Beathard

Also not much of a shocker, but the expected back up for Lawrence is returning veteran C.J. Beathard. Beathard served as the Jaguars back up last season and is someone who has shown they can be a successful spot-starter in the NFL and a good sounding board for young quarterbacks in the NFL. Barring Beathard just completely tanking during the full of the offseason program and training camp or the sudden breakout of Jake Luton or E.J. Perry, Beathard is going to be the Jaguars primary backup quarterback.

The Rest: Jake Luton, E.J. Perry

As for the rest at the quarterback position it’s going to be a battle for a likely practice squad spot between Jake Luton and E.J. Perry. Luton has been with the Jaguars for a few seasons now, but seems unlikely to be anything more than a third quarterback in the NFL. As far as Perry, to be perfectly honest I couldn’t’ even tell you what he looks like. I do know that he was a dual-threat playmaking quarterback in the Ivy League for Brown, but that’s about all I have for you. He will be an interesting one to watch in training camp to see if he is potentially a long-term backup quarterback option.