The NFL officially announced training camp report dates and locations for all 32 teams on Thursday.

Both veterans and rookies for the Jacksonville Jaguars will report to training camp on Sunday, July 24.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has previously mentioned that July 24 is the reporting date for his team when addressing the media, but the NFL has now confirmed it.

This year, Jacksonville’s training camp will actually take place at Episcopal High School due to ongoing construction of the newly-named Miller Electric Center — the 127,087-square-foot sports performance facility for team practices, training, executive team offices and more.

The Jaguars will also travel to participate in joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 before the two teams meet for a preseason contest on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

To kick off the preseason, Jacksonville will play the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time in Canton, Ohio. The Jaguars also have exhibition home games scheduled with the Cleveland Browns (Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern) and Pittsburgh Steelers (Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. Eastern).

The Jaguars then kick off the regular season on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Jacksonville’s full schedule can be viewed here.