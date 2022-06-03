Photos: Jaguars get back to work, Continue Week 2 of OTA practices

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offseason program is underway with Week 2 of the team’s organized team activities now complete. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says the team has adapted well, now heading into yet another week of practices to get some hands-on coaching from the staff and on-field play from its players.

“Again, it was the first time really since that first minicamp several weeks ago, to be out there,” Pederson said last week. “The way I have it set up, we’re working some first and second downs, some third downs, some red zone stuff throughout the course of the week, so we're throwing a lot at the guys.

“Right now, the guys have really handled the information. They’ve taken it from the classroom to the practice field and that’s really what we want to see right now. You can’t see physicality and all that kind of stuff, tackling and all that yet, but the guys are moving in the right way.”

The Jaguars will continue their OTA work this coming week on Monday, June 6, which will be open to the media. Training camp is expected to start near the end of July when the team will participate fully as part of the mandatory portion of the franchise’s offseason before starting the season with a preseason game on Aug. 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Below are some of the best photos from the day of practice, taken by photographer Kevin Nguyen. You can find Kevin on Instagram and Twitter at iKevNguyen on both platforms.