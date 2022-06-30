Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Positional Review: Linebacker

As Jacksonville Jaguars fans start gearing up for the heart of the 2022 NFL offseason now that the NFL Draft has concluded and for the most part free agency is done, we can start taking a look at the team’s positional groups and what to keep an eye out for in training camp and the preseason. The Jaguars offseason OTA workouts took place May 23rd and 24th, May 26th, May 31st and June 1st, June 3rd and then end with a session from June 6th through Junes 9th. Now the team will have a mandatory mini-camp from June 13th through the 15th with the official start of training camp shortly after that, which will be taking place at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, due to the construction at the team’s practice facility, which will not be completed until 2023.

Moving into looking at the position groups we will take a look at completely revamped unit, the linebacker corps.

Expected Starters: Josh Allen, Devin Lloyd, Foye Oluokun, Travon Walker

The Jaguars starting linebacker corps is going to look completely different than it did last season. Gone are the likes of Myles Jack and the only real returning player being pass rusher Josh Allen. The rest of the starting three linebackers are completely new and two of the three new likely starters are both first round draft picks in Devin Lloyd and first overall pick Travon Walker. The team signed Foye Oluokun in free agency to replace Myles Jack and then added Lloyd to fill the other inside linebacker role.

Expected Backups: Tyrell Adams, Rashod Berry, Jamir Jones, Chad Muma, Grant Morgan, Shaquille Quarterman, Chapelle Russell, K’Lavon Chaisson

The backup group at linebacker for the Jaguars is one to watch in training camp. I think guys like Shaquille Quarterman and Chad Muma are probably going to be primary backups and special teamers, players like K’Lavon Chaisson might end up being on the roster bubble and needing to actually showcase something in camp and the preseason. The rest of the group is likely going to need to show something as a pass rusher