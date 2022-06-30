Report: Jaguars VP of Football Analytics Eugene Shen leaving organization

According to a report from ESPN’s Seth Walder, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be without one of its top executives as vice president of football analytics Eugene Shen will be leaving the organization for a job outside of sports.

Jaguars VP of Football Analytics Eugene Shen is leaving the team for a job outside of sports, per sources.



This is the second offseason in a row the Jaguars have lost a VP-level analytics staffer. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) June 30, 2022

It will be the second year in a row the Jaguars have lost a high-level front-office member in the analytics field. Last year VP of Football Operations and Strategy Karim Kassem left in a mutual decision, as described by the team.

Shen was hired by the Jaguars last May, who previously served as the Dolphin's director of personnel analytics. Shen also worked for the Baltimore Ravens prior to joining the Dolphins.

For Jacksonville, it remains to be seen if they will be filling the position following Shen’s exit as the move has yet to be made official via an announcement or otherwise from the organization. Still, it does present the Jaguars with a gap within its analytics department as the team never filled the role left by Kassem last season.

The Jaguars have added to its front office already this season, adding Ethan Waugh as the team’s Assistant General Manager.

The team’s analytics department is headed up by co-owner and chief football strategy officer Tony Khan, the son of owner Shad Khan. The team’s football strategy department currently holds 12 people, including Khan and Shen, until Shen’s reported resignation becomes official.