Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Positional Review: Wide Receiver

As Jacksonville Jaguars fans start gearing up for the heart of the 2022 NFL offseason now that the NFL Draft has concluded and for the most part free agency is done, we can start taking a look at the team’s positional groups and what to keep an eye out for in training camp and the preseason. The Jaguars offseason OTA workouts take place May 23rd and 24th, May 26th, May 31st and June 1st, June 3rd and then end with a session from June 6th through Junes 9th. After that the team will have a mandatory mini-camp from June 13th through the 15th with the official start of training camp shortly after that, which will be taking place at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, due to the construction at the team’s practice facility, which will not be completed until 2023.

Moving into looking at the position groups we will take a look at a very interesting position, wide receiver.

Expected Starters: Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones Jr., Zay Jones

The Jaguars wide receiver position is going to be one of the most interesting groups this offseason. The team paid big money to free agent Christian Kirk, to much criticism, however all reports so far indicate Kirk has looked good in OTAs and quarterback Trevor Lawrence has even mentioned how easy he is to throw to. Veteran Marvin Jones is someone the Jaguars at least know what to expect and Zay Jones is the wild card. Z. Jones is also someone who has made a positive impression in OTAs so far, so watching him in training camp and the preseason should be fun.

The Rest: Laviska Shenault Jr., Laquon Treadwell, Kevin Austin Jr., Jamal Agnew, Jeff Cotton Jr., Marvin Hall, Tim Jones and Ryan McDaniel

Typically I would do a “backup” category, but the way it works for receiver is kind of a rotation, so you need to find players who are going to be able to fit into that and also contribute some on special teams. Obviously I think someone like Laviska Shenault is going to end up on the team and get a good amount of snaps, but he’s not a starter. The other receivers that will be interesting to keep and eye on is Laquon Treadwell and undrafted rookie Kevin Austin Jr. Treadwell is someone who I thought earned a shot to come back and push for a roster spot after last season, being one of the few receivers Lawrence seemed to rely on. I don’t know that he makes the Jaguars roster, but he’s definitely someone who should get a shot to compete for it.

On the other side, undrafted rookie Kevin Austin Jr. is a really interesting player I will be keeping my eye on. He missed a lot of time at Notre Dame, but all reports seem to indicate he was one of their more talented players and quite often ripping it up in practice, he just dealt with injuries and suspensions, but was productive his final year with the Irish. The Jaguars are a team where a rookie UDFA could solidify a roster position.

The other name worth mentioning is Jamal Agnew, who will be coming back from a season ending injury. I’m not sure how much actual receiver he could play for the Jaguars in 2022 if he makes the team, but his return ability should be a welcome return if he’s back on the roster.