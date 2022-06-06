Jaguars QB CJ Beathard carted off during practice

Jacksonville Jaguars backup QB CJ Beathard was taken off the field via card during Jacksonville’s Organized Team Activities, or OTA’s, today.

According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, Beathard was down on the field for several minutes, but the injury and its’ severity are still unknown.

Jaguars backup QB CJ Beathard being taken off the field via cart after being down for several minutes. Not clear yet what the injury is. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) June 6, 2022

Beathard is the second Jaguar to get injured during the Jaguars’ seventh OTA practice of the year, joining second-year LB Jordan Smith. Smith was drafted in the fourth round of last year’s draft after the team traded up to acquire him.

Beathard was in line to be the backup to Trevor Lawrence entering the year after backing up Lawrence near the end of last year as well. Beathard entered in spot duty in two games and threw two passes last year.

Behind Beathard is Jake Luton, who started three during the 2020 season for the Jaguars, and UDFA EJ Perry, a rookie from Brown University.

The Jaguars will be wrapping up the OTA portion of the offseason on June 9, with the next phase being mandatory minicamp from June 13-15.