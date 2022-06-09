Jaguars LB Jordan Smith out for season with knee injury

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jordan Smith is out for the season with a knee injury he suffered this week in practice.

Doug Pederson says OLB Jordan Smith will miss the season. Scheduled for surgery. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) June 9, 2022

Smith was a fourth-round pick last year out of UAB. He finished his rookie season with one tackle in two games.

In the same press conference, head coach Doug Pederson said that although backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was carted off the field with a groin injury earlier this week that he’s expected to be healthy when training camp arrives next month.