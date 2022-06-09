 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jaguars LB Jordan Smith out for season with knee injury

By Ryan Day
/ new
NFL: AUG 04 Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jordan Smith is out for the season with a knee injury he suffered this week in practice.

Smith was a fourth-round pick last year out of UAB. He finished his rookie season with one tackle in two games.

In the same press conference, head coach Doug Pederson said that although backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was carted off the field with a groin injury earlier this week that he’s expected to be healthy when training camp arrives next month.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...