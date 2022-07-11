Who is the 2022 Jaguars player fans will love to hate?

Every NFL team has that one player that fans love to hate. On the Jacksonville Jaguars the most recent one was current Los Angeles Ram cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He talked a lot of noise and was able to back it up, which made people who were not Jaguars fans hate him even more. Conversely I remember growing up absolutely hating Hines Ward for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Absolutely obnoxious watching him play football, but if he was on the Jaguars he would have been my favorite player, easily.

The real question is going to be who will be that player for the Jaguars in 2022. Last year I don’t really feel like the Jaguars had anyone like that, unfortunately, but I do think in 2022 there might be player like that for Jacksonville.

I think Travis Etienne could be that kind of guy for the Jaguars in 2022, given he’s so versatile in the Jaguars offense. He can run the ball out of the backfield and by all accounts he seems like he’s going to kill it in the passing game. He could end up being one of those annoying safety needs for Trevor Lawrence.

It seems like the play is just over and oops the ball is in Etienne’s hands and he somehow got the first down.

Who do you think can be that player for the Jaguars?