ESPN broadcasting team unveiled for Broncos versus Jaguars game in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make the annual trip across the pond to take on the Denver Broncos in London on Oct. 30. The Week 8 matchup was first announced in early May, prior to the release of the full 2022 schedule.

The game is expected to air on broadcast television in local markets, but for national coverage, it can only be watched on ESPN+ (subscription required).

Earlier this week, ESPN announced the broadcasting team for the game between the Broncos and Jaguars. Steve Levy will be on play-by-play duties, while Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky will serve as analysts. Laura Rutledge will work as the sideline reporter.

Levy and Riddick both previously worked as the main “Monday Night Football” crew, calling games alongside Brian Griese, who has since taken a job as quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers, during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Orlovsky has been with ESPN since 2018, mostly serving as an NFL studio analyst and calling college football games from the booth. He will make his NFL game broadcasting debut this season, but will continue to call college football games for ESPN and ABC as well.

After reporting many college football games, Rutledge has been working as an NFL sideline reporter since 2018.

ESPN spent big money this offseason to revamp the “Monday Night Football” booth, bringing in the former FOX broadcasting duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call the games. Lisa Salters will remain as the sideline reporter.

In addition to the game in London between Jacksonville and Denver, Levy, Riddick, Orlovsky and Rutledge will call both of ESPN’s preseason games, along with the Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills matchup in Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (part of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader), and one of the Week 18 Saturday doubleheader games (Jan. 7 on ABC and ESPN) either at 4:15 p.m. or 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Jaguars are 4-4 all-time in games played in England.