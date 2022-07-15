After a rough rookie year, Trevor Lawrence appreciates winning

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence started all 17 games during his rookie season, and despite initial excitement and flashes of skill, it was a rough season for the first year starter. There was some expectation that Lawrence would struggle as a rookie, especially with how the Jaguars roster appeared talent wise, but no one expected large droughts without a touchdown. Lawrence ended his season with just over 3,600 yards and 12 touchdowns, though he did also account for 17 interceptions.

“Yeah, I mean, it was a long year for sure,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “I’d say I think I stayed pretty positive the whole year. There were definitely some times where — especially after games where you’re going home and you’re just like, man, we’re on a losing streak of five or six games in a row — it gets a little rough. I hadn’t lost more than five or six games probably my whole career up until that point. So that was definitely a reality check for sure. But just trying to stay positive, try to keep the team together, I think that’s something I did the whole season. And, yeah, it was challenging.”

"I think I gained the respect of my teammates pretty quick... It's going to be a much different year." @Trevorlawrencee joins @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/hyHT3LdZ3j — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 11, 2022

“I think I learned a lot from last year. Obviously, you get a different perspective than when you’re just winning like I had in the past. So I have a lot greater appreciation for winning, for one. And then just being able to overcome some of those challenges, face all of them, and then now going to a new year with a lot of confidence, good team around us, great staff — I’m really excited.”

As mentioned, Lawrence was not accustomed to losing during his time playing football. He won at the high school level and college level at the highest standard, but got a tough reality check his rookie season in the NFL. With a new quarterback friendly head coach in Doug Pederson, it’s expected that Lawrence will take a massive leap in his second season.