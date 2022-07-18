Doug Pederson’s changes already noticed by Jaguars players

The Jacksonville Jaguars under Urban Meyer quickly became a disorganized mess. You could see signs early on just by how the organization conducted practices under Meyer that there was potential disaster on the way and then we got to the part about not knowing who players on the roster were. Long story short, Meyer was fired mid-season his first year as an NFL coach and the team ended up with the No. 1 overall pick again. When the team hired former Philadelphia Eagles and Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Peterson, it felt like a breath of fresh air.

Current Jaguars players already are noticing a difference.

“I think he’s done a great job just planning out our offseason,” Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence told Colin Cowherd during an appearance on The Herd. There were a lot of changes we needed to make and I think he’s made those. He’s put together a great plan of progressing our team offensively and defensively. So now that we’re ready going into camp, I think he’s done a great job. So, I’m excited.”

Pederson knows what it takes to win the NFL at the highest level, so it’s no surprise to see that massive changes to how the offseason was approached by the franchise this go around. No only does Pederson know, but the staff he’s organized seem to fit a lot better and are able to actually do their jobs how the see fit, unlike last season.

“And not only him, just having coach McCoy, Press Taylor, Jim Bob Cooter — all those guys to pull from that are all offensive minds, that have called plays before,” Lawrence added. “Seeing everybody work together and just being able to soak all that up has been awesome.”