Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Positional Review: Cornerback

As Jacksonville Jaguars fans start gearing up for the heart of the 2022 NFL offseason now that the NFL Draft has concluded and for the most part free agency is done, we can start taking a look at the team’s positional groups and what to keep an eye out for in training camp and the preseason. The Jaguars offseason OTA workouts took place May 23rd and 24th, May 26th, May 31st and June 1st, June 3rd and then end with a session from June 6th through Junes 9th. Now the team will have a mandatory mini-camp from June 13th through the 15th with the official start of training camp shortly after that, which will be taking place at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, due to the construction at the team’s practice facility, which will not be completed until 2023.

Moving into looking at the position groups we will take a look at a unit that should be a bit better than last season, the cornerback group.

Expected Starters: Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams

The Jacksonville Jaguars starting lineup shouldn’t change a ton at the cornerback position, you’re still going to have Shaquill Griffin and Tyson Campbell as your outside corners, but the change will be on the nickel position with Darious Williams coming in free agency. That should push Tre Herndon to the sideline, which isn’t necessarily bad as it improves the overall depth.

Expected Backups: Montaric Brown, Chris Claybrooks, Gregory Junior, Josh Thompson, Xavier Crawford, Shabari Davis, Benjie Franklin, Tre Herndon

The Jaguars backup corner spot has a lot of interesting names and a lot of youth. You have Herndon who can realistically play inside or out, but then you have some interesting names like Montari Brown, Benjie Franklin and Gregory Junior. It should be an interesting position to watch compete in training camp and is likely going to end up with a lot of young guns.