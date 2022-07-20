Back in April, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected linebacker Devin Lloyd out of Utah with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The team traded up to get back into the first round in order to land Lloyd, sending picks No. 33 (second round), No. 106 (fourth round) and No. 180 (sixth round) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Given the Jaguars’ willingness to trade away several draft picks to get Lloyd, Jacksonville’s brass — namely head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, amongst others — clearly believe that Lloyd will be a difference-maker on and off the field.

While Jaguars fans will still have to wait a little bit longer to see what Lloyd is capable of on the field at the NFL level, he is already making an impact in the Jacksonville community.

No rookie has done more community events before the season started than @DevinLloyd_ , telling us “I’m on this earth to make a difference.”



Lloyd hosting his first football camp at @NASJax_ , both his parents were in the military growing up. pic.twitter.com/jaakl66Y1o — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) July 20, 2022

On Wednesday, Lloyd hosted a youth football camp at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Lloyd told Sullivan, “I’m on this earth to make a difference.”

While Lloyd may ultimately end up being a valuable player in the middle of the defense for the Jaguars, the connections he is building off of the field are just as impressive as his ability on the field.