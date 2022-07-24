What is considered success for the 2022 Jaguars?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off another disappointing losing season, finishing with the first overall pick in the draft for the second year in a row. The team went through wholesale changes this offseason after firing Urban Meyer mid-season and bringing in Doug Pederson after an extensive coaching search this past year. After the changes there’s some excitement for the team going forward, but the big question is what constitutes success for the Jaguars in 2022.

Obviously the ultimate success will be winning the Super Bowl, but to be realistic it’s unlikely that is going to happen for the Jaguars this year. There is a chance for the Jaguars to make a huge leap from where they were last season, however, with all the changes on the roster and coaching staff.

Personally for me, I’ll few the Jaguars 2022 season as a success if they’re still alive in the playoff hunt in November. I mean, really alive. I’m not talking about the scenarios where if X team loses to Y team and Z team ties another team on the third Tuesday of December when it’s raining. I’m talking about if they keep winning, they’re in kind of alive.

To me, showing you can push for the playoffs in 2022, whether they make it or not, is a successful season.