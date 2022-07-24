Report: Jaguars to sign QB Kyle Sloter

According to a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are set to sign free agent quarterback Kyle Sloter.

Sloter, 28, most recently played in the USFL for the New Orleans Breakers. He was the team’s starting QB after being selected in the first round of the 2022 USFL Draft. He would play and start in nine games, completing 168 out of 291 (57.7%) of his passes for 1,798 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Previously, Sloter suited up in the NFL for five seasons, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 by the Denver Broncos. He would play for five other clubs, including the Minnesota Vikings (2017-18, 2021), Arizona Cardinals (2019), Detroit Lions (2019), Chicago Bears (2020) and Las Vegas Raiders (2021).

The Jaguars are entering camp with question marks at the QB position after backup QB CJ Beathard injured his groin during the team’s Organized Team Activities in the spring. For now, the QB is expected to be ready for camp this week, but it isn’t a surprise that the team would like some insurance if he has a setback.

Along with Beathard, the Jaguars currently roster starting QB Trevor Lawrence, along with rookie QB E.J. Perry and veteran Jake Luton.

The Jaguars report for camp today, July 24, and will be hitting the practice fields at Episcopal High School this week and throughout the preseason as the franchise continues construction on its practice facility set to open July, 2023.